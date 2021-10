75% of Malagasy people live on less than two dollars a day. The pandemic triggered a deep recession in the country, with the World Bank predicting this has tipped 100 million people into extreme poverty.

Slums in the country prevent the possibility of social distancing, and so the virus has been able to spread rapidly in the poorest communities on the island. Climate change has turned fertile plots into dust, and small families who rely on their land are no longer able to survive.

Droughts across the board