Ethiopia: Abiy Ahmed Vs Debretsion Gebremichael, former spymasters duel

By Noé Hochet-Bodin
Posted on Friday, 15 October 2021 11:31

Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) party, in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer SEARCH "ETHIOPIA FIGHTING" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES

For a year now, in the province of Tigray, the Ethiopian Prime Minister has been engaged in a fratricidal war against his former ally. It is an all-out clash.

The conflict raging in Tigray for almost a year has driven more than 400,000 people into famine. However, the stakes in this conflict go beyond the simple political and territorial fight.

Beyond the confrontation between two military leaders, the fighting extends into the field of information. Since the outbreak of hostilities in Ethiopia on 4 November 2020, the leader of the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Debretsion Gebremichael, and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have demonstrated their mastery of the art of tactical warfare.

Troubling repetition of history

Abiy Ahmed, a soldier in the Ethiopian army, played a similar role in these mountains during the Ethiopia-Eritrea war (1998-2000) nearly twenty years ago. He was the head of an Ethiopian intelligence team in charge of scouting Eritrean positions.

