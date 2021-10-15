Ethiopia: Abiy Ahmed Vs Debretsion Gebremichael, former spymasters duel

Biopiracy: How can African countries protect their plants and traditions?
The global patent system favours Western ideas of intellectual property, leaving African plants and their traditional uses without much protection, ... say experts. “[Biopiracy] is a problem all over Africa. We are now in a knowledge economy and our farmers are [...] not economically benefiting due to misappropriation,” Tigist Gebrehiwot, a research fellow at the office of South African Research Chair in Law tells The Africa Report.