Kenya loses out to Somalia in maritime border arbitration

Uganda: Government axes gold tax not wanting to lose central role in trade
When Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni launched a gold refinery in 2017, he abolished tax for gold royalties to encourage its flow into the ... country, which worked. But in July, the government introduced a new tax on the processed and unprocessed gold. Now, gold traders refuse to pay the tax, and have thus withheld all gold that would have been exported in previous months. Given that gold is not mined in Uganda but is brought in or smuggled in from neighbouring countries, abandoning the tax could be seen as a nod to the illicit gold trade.