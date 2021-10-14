UK’s CDC targets inland infrastructure after DP World $1.7bn ports investment deal

This week, CDC announced a partnership with global logistics company DP World that will make initial investments to modernise and expand ports in Dakar, Senegal, Sokhna in Egypt and Berbera in Somaliland.

DP World is contributing its stakes in the three ports and will invest $1bn through the partnership in coming years. CDC is committing an initial $320m with up to $400m to follow. The partnership will make further unspecified ports and logistics investments.