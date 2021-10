Preparations for Nigeria’s general elections in 2023 continue in Kaduna, where the state governor Nasir el-Rufai recently hosted colleagues from the 19 northern states in Nigeria. The meeting, held on September 27, discussed key issues affecting the region, but chief among them was the presidential election.

Days after the meeting, el-Rufai defended the northern leaders’ position in their condemnation of a statement – about the 2023 presidency – issued by governors from southern Nigeria. The southern leaders had said the presidency “must” be rotational and zoned to the region in 2023 when the 8-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, elapses.