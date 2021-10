Africa has a capital problem. “Foreign Direct Investment to the continent declined by 16% in 2020 to $40bn, from $47bn in 2019,” says a report from the UN Conference on Trade and Development.

More broadly, even $50bn a year is far short of what is needed; even if remittances add another $50bn.

The IMF estimates that Sub-Saharan Africa could face a financing gap of $290bn between 2020 and 2023, while the African Development Bank reckons $120m a year is needed for building and maintaining infrastructure alone.

But Njuguna believes his institution can help catalyse some of this investment.