Egypt – Italy: Regeni trial opens despite absent Egyptian officers

Kenya 2022 elections: Let the game of numbers begin
Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has begun a nationwide voter registration 10 months ahead of the general election. ... The commission is looking to enlist at least 7.2 million new voters, and for the political class, this is both an opportunity and a threat. The seven million potential voters, mostly young people, could easily tilt the election. It is now a game of numbers in what has historically been a tribe-based electoral contest.