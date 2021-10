Gold miners in Ghana will start transacting with the central bank in cedi “in the very near term”, Koni says. “The miners are not kicking against it.”

The Bank of Ghana in June launched a gold buying programme which aims to double its holdings over the next five years. Bank of Ghana governor Ernest Addison said then that the plan will help to grow the country’s foreign exchange reserves and that he was working with the Ghana Chamber of Mines to secure industry agreement. Those discussions have led to “significant progress” being made towards the adoption of cedi payments, Koney says.