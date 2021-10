For the US president, the meeting was a chance to create goodwill and court a key strategic ally in the Horn of Africa. The US notably looks to Kenya to help fight the Al Shabab militant group and urge the warring parties in Tigray to end a conflict that is destabilizing the fragile region.

The meeting “demonstrates a new era of US partnership with Africa that is based on principles of mutual respect and equity, as laid out by President Biden in his address to the African Union summit,” a senior White House official told reporters ahead of the meeting.