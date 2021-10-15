DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Tanzania: President Samia hires Tony Blair in fight against Covid

By Abdul Halim, in Dar Es Salaam
Posted on Friday, 15 October 2021 11:06

President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan
President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan speaks at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 23, 2021. Spencer Platt/Pool via REUTERS

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has made two official visits to Tanzania since Samia Suluhu Hassan assumed the presidency in March this year after the sudden death of her predecessor, John Magufuli.

Government officials say that the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has been hired by President Samia to handle two of her administration’s key projects: the fight against Covid-19 and rebuilding Tanzania’s international reputation.

In July, Blair paid his first courtesy call to Tanzania where he and President Samia discussed how to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Blair said his institute is responsible for facilitating the testing and distribution of vaccines, and may help Tanzania to access top vaccine producers.

I believe vaccination is the way to go. The virus can only be defeated when everyone is safe.”

