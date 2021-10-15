Tanzania: President Samia hires Tony Blair in fight against Covid

Government officials say that the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has been hired by President Samia to handle two of her administration’s key projects: the fight against Covid-19 and rebuilding Tanzania’s international reputation.

In July, Blair paid his first courtesy call to Tanzania where he and President Samia discussed how to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Blair said his institute is responsible for facilitating the testing and distribution of vaccines, and may help Tanzania to access top vaccine producers.