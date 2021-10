With everything surrounding the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit shrouded in secrecy and uncertainty, previewing what will happen at the Dakar event is admittedly a risky undertaking. So, these predictions are suggestive at best, given how much hearsay is swirling around the summit.

That said, we can make some informed guesses about the agenda based on current trends and feedback from those who have firsthand knowledge of pre-summit negotiations.