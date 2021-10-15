DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

last resort

Equatorial Guinea: How the opposition wants to end the Obiang dynasty

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Friday, 15 October 2021 17:35

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, à Paris, en novembre 2019.
Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in Paris, in 2019. © LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP

As the ruling party prepares to nominate Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo as its presidential candidate in 2023 (unless his son Teodorin manages to take the reins), exiled opponents are increasing diplomatic pressure. We reveal the details of their strategy. 

This October, presidential challenger Salomon Abeso Ndong and his close collaborators, including Filiberto Ntuhuhu Mabale, have been busy in Paris convincing their diplomatic partners to raise their voices against Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. Their target; the next presidential election, scheduled for 2023.

