Equatorial Guinea: How the opposition wants to end the Obiang dynasty

Vaccine rollout, debt and climate change pose risks to Africa’s ‘fragile’ recovery – World Bank
As Africa emerges from the economic shadow of Covid-19, the threat of climate change looms large on one of the regions worst-affected by adverse ... weather events, according to the World Bank’s latest Africa’s Pulse. The continent is projected to grow by 3.3% in 2021, but still lags behind developed economies, which have benefited from massive coronavirus vaccine rollout programmes and substantial fiscal stimulus packages.