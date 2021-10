Disputes over accountability which led to the prospect of the association’s closure earlier this year are now “absolutely” in the past and fundamental issues over method have now been resolved, Gras says. A more transparent model of governance will avoid tensions resurfacing, she adds.

Digital Africa was created in 2018 on the initiative of France’s President Emmanuel Macron to support African start-ups. In 2020, it created the Bridge fund run by Proparco, a subsidiary of the AFD French development agency, to provide loans to digital-economy businesses to weather the economic fallout from Covid-19.