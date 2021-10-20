DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Winning the battle but losing the war

Zimbabwe is cracking down on illegal money changers but that is not stopping its runaway inflation

By Farai Shawn Matiashe
Posted on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 10:07

A street vendor poses as he displays bond notes, before the introduction of new currency in Harare, Zimbabwe, 11 November 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

In mid-September, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe ordered banks and mobile money operators to freeze accounts of over 30 individuals it accused of facilitating illegal foreign currency trade via mobile platforms and social media. Analysts argue that while the government says it is seeking to fight inflation, such moves do not address the root causes of Zimbabwe's economic problems.

 

This comes one year after the government banned mobile-money services, accusing the dominant Econet of running a Ponzi scheme.

Officials at Zimbabwe’s central bank alleged that Econet’s Ecocash platform, which boasts of 11 million users, contributed to the country’s spiralling inflation by facilitating illegal foreign-currency dealings.

