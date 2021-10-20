Zimbabwe is cracking down on illegal money changers but that is not stopping its runaway inflation

Measures against individuals abusing mobile phone services and social media to promote and facilitate illegal foreign exchange transactions and money-laundering activities: https://t.co/PbmM3I1PAa — Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (@ReserveBankZIM) September 28, 2021

Additional list of abusers of mobile phone services and social media to promote and facilitate illegal foreign exchange transactions and money-laundering activities: https://t.co/IJPn7XGkg2 — Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (@ReserveBankZIM) October 5, 2021

This comes one year after the government banned mobile-money services, accusing the dominant Econet of running a Ponzi scheme.

Officials at Zimbabwe’s central bank alleged that Econet’s Ecocash platform, which boasts of 11 million users, contributed to the country’s spiralling inflation by facilitating illegal foreign-currency dealings.