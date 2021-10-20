Zimbabwe is cracking down on illegal money changers but that is not stopping its runaway inflation

Measures against individuals abusing mobile phone services and social media to promote and facilitate illegal foreign exchange transactions and money-laundering activities: https://t.co/PbmM3I1PAa
— Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (@ReserveBankZIM) September 28, 2021
Ghana: Who’s who in circle of President, Nana Akufo-Addo
After a second successful presidential bid in December 2020, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo is hoping to leave behind a positive legacy with ... the help of a strong network of appointees and relations, most of whom have been given specific tasks to complete before he exits office in January 2025.