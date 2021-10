Four months after returning to Abidjan, 76-year-old Gbagbo officially announced his comeback to the Ivorian political scene. During the night of 17 October, the former president was voted in as the official leader of his new party, the Parti des Peuples Africains – Côte d’Ivoire (PPA-CI).

READ MORE Côte d'Ivoire: Alassane Ouattara and Laurent Gbagbo to meet on 27 July

“We cried,” says one activist, while another described the ‘fervour’ that took hold of the Hotel Ivoire’s convention hall during a moment that all agreed was ‘historic’.