An amendment to the PIC Act – that now stipulates the appointment of the deputy minister of finance, or any of the deputy ministers in the economic cluster, to chair the board of the asset manager – has also raised concerns about the prospect of political interference.

The South African government owns the PIC. The minister of finance is the government’s shareholder representative and is responsible for the appointment of a board chair in consultation with the cabinet. The term of the interim board, which was appointed by former minister of finance Tito Mboweni and is chaired by Reuel Khoza, expires at the end of October.