“On 17 October 1961, the FLN’s French Federation organised a protest in Paris against the 5 October decree, which […] prohibited Algerians from leaving their homes after 8.30pm. In the evening, despite the fact that the demonstration had been banned, more than 25,000 men, women and children headed for various assembly points. The crackdown was brutal, violent and bloody,” the Élysée Palace said in a statement on 16 October.