African football chief Ahmad Ahmad arrested in Paris over corruption allegations

According Jeune Afrique sources, the President of the African Football Confederation (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad was arrested this Thursday morning in a hotel in Paris, where he was staying to attend the Fifa Congress.

Ahmad Ahmad was arrested this Thursday morning at around 8:30 am at the Hôtel de Berri in Paris, and will be questioned by the French police of the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Fiscal Crimes (OCLCIFF).

According to our information, this arrest is linked to the contract unilaterally broken by CAF with the German equipment manufacturer Puma to enter into an agreement with Technical Steel, based in La Seyne-sur-Mer.

A contract that, according to former Secretary General of the continental body Amr Fahmy, was facilitated by the proximity between Ahmad Ahmad and one of the French company’s managers, and whose additional cost would reach $830,000.

“All decisions were taken in a collective and transparent manner,” the African football boss defended himself in mid-April.

The arrest occurred while Ahmad Ahmad was in Paris to attend the Fifa Congress, which led to the re-election of President Gianni Infantino.

On Wednesday evening, CAF took the decision to replay the second leg of the African Champions League final, after the controversial interruption of the match due to a problem related to video assistance at the arbitration.

A heated controversy ensued, as the Tunisians of Espérance sportive de Tunis, declared winners but de facto deprived of the fourth continental title in their history, announced their intention to refer the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

This article appeared originally on JeuneAfrique.com