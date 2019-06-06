South Africa: Cape Town wants a slice of global cannabis pie

Work starts here on Africa’s new free trade area
At a time when the global trade regime is under attack, the African Union (AU) is celebrating the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which came into effect on 30 May.
By Crystal Orderson, in Cape Town
Posted on Thursday, 6 June 2019 17:16
An untapped economic opportunity is emerging in South Africa after recent changes to its medicines laws, and a landmark Constitutional Court judgment lifted the ban on the private use of marijuana.
One South African economist is bullish about the growth prospects of the cannabis market, saying it could reach billions of dollars.
‘The value of the global cannabis industry is expected to reach $146 billion by the end of 2025,’ according to economist Jee-A van der Linde speaking on the local radio station, Cape Talk.
Cape Town will host the country’s first medicinal cannabis plant, producing medical cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules.
‘This is a landmark decision and a first in the country, said Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, James Vos.
He hopes cannabis will put a dent in high unemployment rates, while delivering a much-needed economic boost.
The Canadian-listed pharmaceutical company, Spectrum will build the secure, high-tech plant, investing:
An estimated 250 jobs will be created. ‘It’s a demonstration of how a municipality is working with the private sector to explore new economic opportunities to grow the local economy,’ said Vos.
An apartheid township, Atlantis sits 40 kilometres north on Cape Town on South Africa’s west coast.
President Cyril Ramaphosa re-launched the Atlantis Special Economic Zone in December 2018
Cape Town’s city authorities gave the go-ahead to Spectrum following the two major announcements, unlocking vacant land for the new factory.
South Africa’s Constitutional Court ruled in favour of the private use of marijuana, legalising its growth and consumption in September 2018.
Shares of Nigerian oil producer Seplat were quick to rally in London after the company denied claims by a Nigerian presidential investigation panel that the company had failed to make royalty payments between 2013 and 2017.
African exchange-traded funds continue to proliferate, offering the prospect of new capital inflows for African companies and increased access to emerging and frontier markets for investors. But are ETFs really the right way to play Africa's growth themes?
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.