After five months at the head of the Malian transitional government, it’s an understatement to say that Choguel Maïga has remained under the radar. The Prime Minister, appointed after the second coup in nine months in the country, has engaged in arm wrestling on all fronts.

Postponement of elections as demanded by the international community, French military presence, cooperation with Russia … He received us in his residence in Bamako, and answered our questions without any pushback or irony.

Elections are due to take place on 22 February next year, effectively ending the transition, but many doubt this deadline will be respected. What is the situation?