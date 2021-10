Two years ago, at a national anti-corruption conference, Kenyatta said it would not be just a talking shop.

“Today we shall turn the tide in the war against corruption, creating the platform for victory against a vice that has impeded our economic and social development as a nation,” he said.

READ MORE Kenya: Study reveals scale of foreign aid diversion offshore

The president announced that the government would engage its international partners in mutual legal-aid actions, increased repatriation of proceeds of crime held outside the country, extradition of suspects and receipt of key evidence to support cases in Kenya and abroad.