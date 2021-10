In the middle of September, after attending a meeting of Mount Kenya leaders that was called to deliberate on the region’s future ahead of next year’s general election, legislator Moses Kuria made remarks that left many Kenyans livid.

Kuria enumerated a list of demands which, according to him, presidential candidates must meet in exchange for support from Mount Kenya.

“[…] now that we have given in to other people to lead this country, we cannot completely give up everything. First, we have agreed that the position of the deputy president is not negotiable,” Kuria told journalists.