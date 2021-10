The refinery would likely be a partnership and Orion has been sounding out potential players, Smart says. Orion would probably provide the base feedstock and possibly a site for the refinery, he adds.

Orion focuses on copper, zinc, nickel, gold and platinum-group elements in South Africa and Australia. It also has stock-market listings in both countries.

The company’s flagship is the copper-zinc project at Prieska in Northern Cape, where it also has a controlling interest in several properties in the Okiep copper project. In September, South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation agreed to become Orion’s strategic partner in the Okiep development.