Will a page be turned for Bolloré in Africa? On 15 October Le Monde reported Vincent Bolloré’s group has mandated Morgan Stanley to identify potential buyers for its transport and logistics activities in Africa, grouped under Bolloré Transport & Logistics (BTL) since 2018.

When contacted, Bolloré group, which is present in 42 African ports and operates 16 container terminals on the continent, did not confirm its desire to sell. In a one-sentence statement, it said it would not comment on “press rumours concerning its transport and logistics activities”.