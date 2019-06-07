Khartoum’s Tiananmen moment

Nigeria’s Pinnick is next in line to run African football; can he clean it up?
By Patrick Smith
Posted on Friday, 7 June 2019 17:17
As the death toll mounts, African Union tries mediation but threatens sanctions
Ethiopia’s reforming prime minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Khartoum early on 7 June with an offer to mediate between the junta and the protest movement over the structure of a transitional authority. This follows growing outrage at the junta’s massacre of protestors this week with 108 dead, according to the Sudan Doctors’ Association, and over 500 wounded.
A role for Abiy the reformer
As a leader who is struggling with a programme of political and economic liberalisation in Ethiopia, Abiy is one of the few figures in the region, or beyond, with the credibility and the experience that might be acceptable to both sides.
Khartoum’s generals also met with Abiy, trying to enlist his political support but few details emerged about the meeting. Abiy is treading a fine line between his public commitment to a civilian-led transition to democracy in Sudan, in line with his own policy goals in Ethiopia, and pressure from regional powers, especially Egypt, one of the Khartoum junta’s key backers.
Against expectations, the AU’s Peace & Security Commission suspended Sudan from membership of the AU and called for the immediate transfer of power to a civilian-led authority which would manage the transition to democracy.
As Abiy was meeting both sides of the political divide in Khartoum, there were signs of a growing rift between the three main factions in the junta:
Although Generals Burhan, who is the leader of the Transitional Military Council, and Hemeti, deputy leader of the TMC, have known each other since their involvement in the repression of opposition movements in Darfur some 15 years ago, they have been putting out contradictory statements this week.
Political sources in Khartoum say that differences within the TMC have multiplied this week in the wake of the massacre.
Trying to pre-empt that must be one of the AU’s key objectives alongside pushing the transition to civil rule.
The opposition, for their side, have demanded that the RSF must be disarmed before talks can restart.
The strong support given to the junta from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates has drawn intense criticism both from the AU (its statement has a thinly veiled reference to ‘regional powers’ and western countries.
The Saudi monarchy’s top advisor on African affairs is Taha Osman Al-Hussein, a former minister in the Sudanese presidency under Bashir.
After breaking with Sudanese regime several years ago, he took up Saudi citizenship but was seen trying to enter Sudan on the morning after the palace coup that ousted Bashir on 10 April.
Beijing shows no sense of irony in its endorsement of the military junta in Khartoum while stating it opposes outside interference in Sudan.
True to form, China and Russia (who has deployed intelligence and security specialists to undermined Sudan’s opposition) vetoed the calls for a debate on the Khartoum massacres in the UN Security Council on 6 June.
However, the UN Human Rights Council has called for a rapid deployment of a human rights reporting mission to assist an independent investigation in the the people and the organisations behind the massacre.
Bottom line: The stakes in Sudan are rising fast with a clear choice between a civilian-led transition or military rivalries driving a deepening conflict.
