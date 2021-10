This is a “major step forward” in international cooperation according to Vitor Gaspar, director of the Tax Department at the IMF.

This tax ‘revolution’ sounds the death knell for some strategies for tax optimisation, as the agreement aims to change the rules for calculating and allocating taxes for multinational companies.

Nigeria and Kenya have taken the lead in small group of states that consider this “advance” to be counterproductive.

97% of affected countries support the change