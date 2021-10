“Kheyr, kheyr. Chnou fi?” When militiamen pull him out of a water drainage tunnel, somewhere west of Sirte, this is the only sentence that comes to Muammar Gaddafi. “It’s okay, it’s okay, what’s the matter?” It’s as if an unwelcome neighbor has come knocking on the door in the middle of a nap, but it’s 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, 20 October 2011, and the man who has ruled Libya for more than 40 years has only a few moments left to live.