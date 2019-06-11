Liberia shows President Weah the yellow card, threatens red

Kenya: Can a hashtag save the job market?
In a time of rampant unemployment, dwindling newspaper sales and enhanced democracy in sourcing news and avoiding adverts, can a hashtag save Kenya’s job market?
By Eromo Egbejule
Posted on Tuesday, 11 June 2019 09:10
Dissatisfaction with the Weah regime is reaching fever pitch.
The Council of Patriots (COP), a group of dissatisfied citizens who organised the ‘Save the State’ protests that made the headlines last Friday, have given President George Weah a one-month ultimatum to meet their needs.
Thousands took to the streets of Monrovia in what was dubbed “the largest gathering of protesters since the end of Liberia’s brutal civil war” and the organisers seem to have no interest in slowing down.
One year in Weah is feeling the heat. Inflation is up, growth forecasts slashed, and the IMF says government wages are crowding everything else out.
Protestors also want Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and Central Bank governor Nathaniel Patray. The youth, a big part of the coalition of voters that put Weah into power, feel betrayed.
In addition, corruption and legacy issues relating to the tenure of his predecessor Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf still linger.
The former World Player of the Year responded by borrowing a leaf from the playbook of fellow West African states like Togo and Benin; internet was cut, suppressing access to Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, in a bid to undermine the convening power of the organisers.
“Those that are constantly insulting the President, I want to be clear”, he warned in a June 6 address while commissioning a market. “After this, there will be no citizens in this country… that will ever insult the President and think you will walk on the streets freely.”
But on Sunday night, the COP made their list of grievances explicit. These include:
Bottom line: Threats are unlikely to work, and protestors won’t be satisfied with the electioneering-style grand promises that Weah used to get into power.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.