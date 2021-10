In a commercial dispute that has escalated into a bitter legal battle between Afrinic, a wholesale distributor of IP address blocks for internet access on the continent, and Cloud Innovation – a company that claims to be based in Hong Kong but is registered in Seychelles and specialises in IP address management – Mauritius’ High Court has declared the freezing order “null and void”, in the words of Afrinic’s CEO.

“The Court, after considering our application and the case brought by Cloud Innovation Ltd, declared the order null and void. Afrinic has therefore won this case against Cloud Innovation Ltd,” CEO Eddy Kayihura said in a message.

The reasons for the dispute