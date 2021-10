In November 2020, Zimborders, through a US private investment company, assigned Raubex construction company a $172.2m contract for the project that is expected to take two and a half years. Zimborders says it will also upgrade key infrastructure in Beitbridge town, such as residential housing units and a water reservoir, which have been neglected over the years.

However, it seems that the border upgrade has faced considerable delays, resulting in an expenditure of $300m. Zimborders says the project could create revenues of up to $2bn from toll fees.