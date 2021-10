Born in Mexico City to an Ethiopian father and a Mexican mother, Brooklyn-based Beshir was raised in Harar, Ethiopia. She was a child when her family was uprooted and forced to flee their homeland during the political upheaval created by the Derg regime: the socialist military junta that seized power from Emperor Haile Selassie I.

For Faya Dayi, the debut feature-length documentary that she wrote, produced and filmed single-handedly in her hometown over a period of ten years, Beshir makes a point of connecting with this idea of home, tracing its changing faces.