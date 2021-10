The language is included in a raft of Appropriations Committee bills for the fiscal year ending 30 September 2022 that Democrats unilaterally introduced on Monday 18 October, without Republican support. The committee is chaired by Vermont Democrat Patrick Leahy, a vocal critic of Trump’s decision to recognise Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed territory in exchange for Rabat normalising ties with Israel.

