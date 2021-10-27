DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

unity or disunity

Uganda: Besigye’s return to frontline raises suspicion within Bobi Wine camp

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 18:57

Uganda's Bobi Wine and Kizza Besigye
Uganda's Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, and Kizza Besigye arrive for a joint news conference in Kampala, Uganda June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

The return of Kizza Besigye to the political frontline in Uganda to lead a new pressure group called The Front for Transition, was snubbed by the main opposition party National Unity Platform (NUP) of Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine. The new party has upped suspicion among Wine supporters, but has also reignited debate of what has been the main problem bedevilling opposition parties in Uganda. And the problem is disunity.

