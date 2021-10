Zanzibar’s MKUZA is aligned with the country’s development framework for 2050 that aims to achieve a lower middle-income status.

As per its mission statement, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change “supports political leaders and governments to build open, inclusive and prosperous societies in a globalised world. We do this through developing policy and advising governments.”

In keeping with this vision, Blair paid Zanzibar’s President Hussein Mwinyi an official visit on 30 September.