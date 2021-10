up start

Five years ago, Attijariwafa Bank (AWB), the leading bank in Morocco, set the tone: the group’s ambition was to position itself as ‘the top customer-­centred bank, focused on satisfying the needs of its clients [by] taking advantage of new technologies linked to digitalisation’. With 27 major programmes and 105 projects, its strategic plan ‘Energies 2020’ put the emphasis on digital technologies.