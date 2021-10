Issuing bank cards in Africa, where cash and mobile money are king, is a strange sort of bet. But, for the past 15 years, the two United States payment giants Visa and Mastercard have been fighting a battle for supremacy in the payments space, which the Covid-19 pandemic and the accelerated development of fintech have only intensified.

In recent years, their duel has been shaken up by the arrival on the continent of China’s UnionPay, which has been targeting the position of Mastercard. Since 2018, the Chinese heavy­weight, which was launched back in 2002, has been keen to increase its activity in African markets and has been active in seeking partnerships with local financial institutions.