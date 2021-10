The same dynamics are also paving the way for substantial improvements in the banking sector, which is now more willing to adopt state-of-the-art solutions and be better prepared for crisis management.

Monette Doss, chief economist and head of macro and financials at Egyptian investment bank HC Securities, thinks that core indicators have been anything but alarming since the virus outbreak in February 2020.

“The Egyptian banking sector is highly regulated, with relatively high capital adequacy ratio (CAR) requirements, low non-performing loans (NPLs), and high provisioning,” she tells The Africa Report.