Despite a tough 2020 driven by shocks from the global coronavirus pandemic that crippled most economies, the Nigerian Central Bank says it sees a “broad improvement in all banking system parameters, despite the downside risks posed by the pandemic to the smooth running of businesses,” according to Governor Godwin Emefiele, during the September monetary policy committee briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Access Bank

Last year, the difficult macroeconomic environment made the attainment of financial targets very difficult for several banks, including Access Bank, Nigeria’s biggest lender, according to its chairperson, Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika.