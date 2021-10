Mary Catherine ‘Molly’ Phee, the assistant secretary of state for African Affairs, will travel to Paris on Friday and Saturday after stops in Ghana and Burkina Faso. She was confirmed by the Senate on 23 September after months of Republican obstruction in Congress.

“We took the opportunity following the assistant secretary’s recent travel to Ghana and Burkina Faso to include a consultation with our French allies to discuss our shared global and regional priorities,” an emailed statement from the State Department spokesperson says.