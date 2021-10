The former head of state continues to make headlines, even though he has been absent for several years and lives several thousand kilometres away from Banjul. A phone call to his supporters in his village of Kanilai on 16 October was all it took for him to return to the centre of the play.

From his place in Malabo, where he has lived since he lost the December 2016 presidential election, Jammeh called an “emergency” meeting to discuss the agreement that had been made in early September between his party, the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), and that of President Adama Barrow, the National People’s Party (NPP).