It is the first time that Israel is accredited to the AU after a previous accreditation lapsed with the dissolution of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 2002.

Decision postponed

The two-day meeting of the AU’s executive council ended on Friday, with chairperson Christophe Lutundula, foreign minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, postponing the decision until the heads of state summit in January, pending further investigation. This means that Admasu will be able to attend the summit as an accredited ambassador.