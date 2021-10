After a long period of reflection and hesitation, the Malian authorities and leaders of the jihadist groups active in the country have finally decided to officially begin negotiations.

Mahamadou Koné, Mali’s minister of religious affairs, worship and customs, has mandated the country’s High Islamic Council (HCI), chaired by Chérif Ousmane Madani Haïdara, to initiate dialogue with Iyad ag Ghaly’s Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM). The nebula is also composed of members from Amadou Koufa’s Macina katiba, Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (Aqmi), Ansar Dine and al-Mourabitoune. This decision was made after a meeting on 12 October, but went unnoticed for several days.