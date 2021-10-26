DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

High Anticipation

e-finance, Egypt’s largest IPO since 2015, sets the bar high at EGX

By Sherif Tarek
Posted on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 14:10

The Egyptian Exchange bell is seen at the stock exchange in Cairo
The Egyptian Exchange bell is seen at the stock exchange in Cairo, Egypt February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

One of the largest IPOs in the history of the Egyptian Stock Exchange, the state-controlled firm e-finance could pave the way for more offerings of state firms and tech companies

Ahmed Nabil lost around 40% of the capital he had invested in the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) when the market was hit hard by the pandemic last year.

For a year and a half, the Egyptian banker refrained from trading, out of fear of further deepening his woes amid longstanding repercussions of Covid-19 on the economy and ensuing market volatility.

He only had a change of heart when the anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of fintech company e-finance was launched, raising hopes that he could make up for some of his losses.

First state company listed in two years

e-finance, the company exclusively managing and developing the government’s financial network, was the first state company to be listed on the EGX in over two years.

Founded in 2005, e-finance floated a 26.1% stake in a LE5.84bn ($372m) offering as Egypt’s largest two banks – National Bank of Egypt and Banque Misr – were selling shares.

