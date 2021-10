The countryside and nothing else.

Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma was born on 12 April 1942 at the Nkandla estate, which is situated within the remote hills of KwaZulu-Natal. Once off the highway, you have to drive along winding roads with potholes. Cattle sometimes get in the way, an appropriate reminder to the visitor that one is meeting a man who – as a child – was a herdsman. But Nkandla Homestead’s opulence tells another story: that of a former president who was accused of corruption and embezzlement.