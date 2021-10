In 2011, Tinubu – a stalwart of the Action Congress of Nigeria, was the undisputed leader of the south-west, Nigeria’s second-largest political bloc.

His former chief of staff, Babatunde Fashola, was governor in Lagos and handled administrative issues while Tinubu maintained the political structure.

In neighbouring Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun had just emerged governor thanks to Tinubu’s support.

In Oyo State, his bosom friend, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, had also won the governorship election, while in Osun, his former aide and loyalist Rauf Aregbesola held the fort.