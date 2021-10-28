Zimbabwe: What can MDC Alliance do if Zanu PF’s violent tactics continue?

#MUTAREPOLITICALVIOLENCE
•A bullet flew through one window of the vehicle carrying President @nelsonchamisa & out through the other.
•This attempted assassination & use of gunshots on President Chamisa’s vehicle & another that is part of his convoy are cause for grave concern pic.twitter.com/yOQDzY77tV
— MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) October 19, 2021
South Africa: Ace Magashule, a big Zuma ally, goes on trial for corruption on 3 November
A T-shirt was set on fire using matches and lighters. The shirt, sporting African National Congress (ANC) colours, didn't immediately catch fire. ... The portrait of a smiling President Cyril Ramaphosa, against the shirt's yellow background, melted a few moments later, after it was doused in fuel.