A Political Minefield

Zimbabwe: What can MDC Alliance do if Zanu PF’s violent tactics continue?

By Farai Shawn Matiashe
Posted on Thursday, 28 October 2021 19:55

A member of a human rights group marches with a placard in Harare, Zimbabwe, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2011. (AP Photo)

Zimbabwe’s ruling party appears to be resorting to violence to block the main opposition party, MDC Alliance, which is headed by Nelson Chamisa, from campaigning and mobilising supporters in its stronghold, the rural areas. If the ruling Zanu PF fears an incursion into its heartland, how might the MDC Alliance respond?

On 19 October, MDC Alliance said there was an assassination attempt on Chamisa as he was entering the city of Mutare.

This comes barely a week after violent protesters in Masvingo Province blocked and damaged vehicles that were part of Chamisa’s convoy.

MDC Alliance claims that these attacks were coordinated and sponsored by Zanu PF members as well as law enforcement agencies.

