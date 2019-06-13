Nigeria’s ruling APC sweeps top posts at National Assembly

Ilhan Omar, from Mogadishu to Minnesota
With the ruling APC now holding all the top leadership positions of the legislature, President Buhari has no excuse not to deliver on his promises.
Senator Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, handpicked by the party leadership including the previously sidelined All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader Bola Tinubu, have emerged as senate president and speaker of the house of representatives of the 9th National Assembly, respectively.
Congratulations to Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; and Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase as they begin their journey as presiding officers of the 9th National Assembly.
— Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) June 11, 2019
Lawan, with a doctorate in remote sensing, is a former lecturer at the University of Maiduguri.
Gbajabiamila, from Lagos state, has long been the minority leader in the House of Representatives.
Back in 2015, both men were pencilled down for the same roles but lost bitterly to Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, maverick politicians who snatched victory from the jaws of political godfathers within the path. That singular act led both men on a long-drawn conflict with the party hierarchy.
With high euphemism, Buhari said, “Relations between the Executive and the Legislature were not the best in the 8th National Assembly.”
Stepping into the Next Level, the legislature has a big role to play for the goals of our administration to be achieved, and for the ultimate good of the nation.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) June 11, 2019
Bottom line: With the passage of the new order, it is expected that the legislature will allow the executive to act more quickly, even if questions arise over its independence. But it also removes any excuses for the second Buhari presidency not to deliver.
