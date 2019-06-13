Ilhan Omar, from Mogadishu to Minnesota

truth to power

Born in Somalia in 1982, sworn in as a US congresswoman in 2019, Ihan Omar is only just getting started.

South African author and journalist Azad Essa has written a deeply-reported and sensitive profile of Somali-American politician Ilhan Omar.

“[…] Omar is more than just a congresswoman with fight. She is a refugee from a country that is now part of the president’s Muslim ban; she is black, visibly Muslim; a walking antithesis to Trump’s purview of America.

On the ‘provocateur progressives in Congress’ – herself, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, as a sign of genuine change:

“I think it can change from within. I was raised to believe that this was the one thing that was unique about this country: that people have the opportunity to fight and create the changes they want to see.”

The rise of Trump and the ‘anti-other’ media, has created a counter-force, and “given birth to people who want to put people in the centre of politics.”

“Even going back to the reconstruction era after the Civil War, you will see that any time new voices were included, there was extreme pushback.”

It is a complex picture; from how Muslims and Jews feel about the no-holds-barred approach Omar takes to the Israel-supporting lobby group AIPAC or Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, to the difficulties that progressives in her own party have reacted to pull towards the left.

Worthy of your time