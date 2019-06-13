Ilhan Omar, from Mogadishu to Minnesota

Nigeria’s ruling APC sweeps top posts at National Assembly
With the ruling APC now holding all the top leadership positions of the legislature, President Buhari has no excuse not to deliver on his promises.
