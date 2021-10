Molnupiravir, first created by Emory University’s not-for-profit biotechnology company, targets the viral polymerase, an enzyme needed for the virus to make copies of itself. It works by introducing errors into the genetic code of the virus, like sand in a machine. The drug is now in the hands of American pharmaceutical companies Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck & Co.

In the US, the drug will retail at $700 per treatment – 40 capsules over five days. In an advisory meeting on 30 November, it is expected that the drug will be regulated for ‘emergency use authorisation’ in the US and could be rolled out as soon as December.

‘Easier and cheaper’

Despite concerns over the cost of treatment, Trevor Mundel, president of the Foundation’s Global Health Programmes, tells The Africa Report that the new synthesis supported by the Foundation makes it “easier and cheaper” to make the drug. Mundel says they’re “looking at the single digits” for a full treatment.