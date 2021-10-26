Cellulant’s new CEO plans Ethiopia entry focused on offline payments

Cellulant plans to start operations in Ethiopia early next year, initially in Addis Ababa with a view to wider expansion, Grover says from Nairobi. He took over as Cellulant CEO on 1 October after previously holding the job on an acting basis.

Ethiopia offers an “interesting mix” of opportunities in offline and small-business payments, Grover says. One aim is to provide in-store payment solutions for retailers. “The number of small merchants in Ethiopia is very large,” Grover says. “We want to focus on this part of the business.”

Competition in Africa’s payments industry has focused on online payments, leaving an attractive, underserved offline market, Grover argues.